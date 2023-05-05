Compass Inc. [COMP] fell -6.01% so far this year. What now?

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] closed the trading session at $2.19 on 05/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.0814, while the highest price level was $2.25. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM that Compass to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced its first quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.01 percent and weekly performance of -2.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, COMP reached to a volume of 4574945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Compass Inc. [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $4.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

COMP stock trade performance evaluation

Compass Inc. [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, COMP shares dropped by -31.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.38 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.62 and a Gross Margin at +10.21. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.00.

Return on Total Capital for COMP is now -38.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Inc. [COMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.55. Additionally, COMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Inc. [COMP] managed to generate an average of -$188,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.61.Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $615 million, or 67.10% of COMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 132,365,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,629,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.44 million in COMP stocks shares; and ANTIPODES PARTNERS LTD, currently with $43.84 million in COMP stock with ownership of nearly 38.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Compass Inc. [NYSE:COMP] by around 14,846,052 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 20,683,897 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 249,414,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,944,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMP stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,437,212 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 7,969,996 shares during the same period.