Citigroup slashes price target on Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] – find out why.

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] price plunged by -0.99 percent to reach at -$0.81. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Cardinal Health Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Non-GAAP EPS Guidance.

Revenue increased 13% to $50.5 billion.

GAAP1 operating earnings were $572 million; GAAP diluted EPS was $1.34.

A sum of 3309343 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.29M shares. Cardinal Health Inc. shares reached a high of $81.44 and dropped to a low of $77.56 until finishing in the latest session at $80.83.

The one-year CAH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.0. The average equity rating for CAH stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $85.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $87 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $80, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on CAH stock. On August 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAH shares from 70 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CAH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, CAH shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.46 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.28, while it was recorded at 81.84 for the last single week of trading, and 73.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardinal Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.92 and a Gross Margin at +3.44. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.51.

Return on Total Capital for CAH is now 24.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -172.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11. Additionally, CAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 113.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] managed to generate an average of -$20,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.11.Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CAH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 11.85%.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,276 million, or 93.00% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,320,204, which is approximately -2.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,507,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.43 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -13.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 17,899,555 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 29,846,361 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 176,116,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,861,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,310,832 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,561,557 shares during the same period.