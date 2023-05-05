Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Revenue clocked in at $4.76 billion, up 9.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] price surged by 0.80 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Catalent Provides Business Update and Names Ricky Hopson as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Catalent, Inc. (“Catalent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced a business update. While complete financial information and operating data for the Company’s third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 are not yet finalized, the Company expects that productivity issues and higher-than-expected costs experienced at three of its facilities, including two of its largest manufacturing facilities, during the quarter will materially and adversely impact the Company’s financial results for the third fiscal quarter and its outlook for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year.

The Company also today announced that Ricky Hopson will assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective April 14, 2023. Catalent is engaging a leading, global executive search firm to evaluate candidates for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

A sum of 3417408 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.15M shares. Catalent Inc. shares reached a high of $50.30 and dropped to a low of $48.30 until finishing in the latest session at $49.23.

The one-year CTLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.26. The average equity rating for CTLT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $63.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $79 to $88, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CTLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

CTLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, CTLT shares dropped by -20.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.91 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.72, while it was recorded at 49.41 for the last single week of trading, and 67.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.49 and a Gross Margin at +33.97. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.42.

Return on Total Capital for CTLT is now 9.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.70. Additionally, CTLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] managed to generate an average of $26,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CTLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 6.66%.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,069 million, or 105.83% of CTLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,588,103, which is approximately 1.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 16,578,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $809.72 million in CTLT stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $674.83 million in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly 21.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 32,764,964 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 29,039,133 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 123,878,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,682,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,137,152 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 9,545,401 shares during the same period.