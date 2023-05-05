Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] moved up 2.51: Why It’s Important

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] gained 2.51% or 0.77 points to close at $31.45 with a heavy trading volume of 4213127 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM that Callon to Acquire Core Delaware Basin Assets and Exit Eagle Ford.

Transactions solidify Company’s Permian focus and accelerate achievement of debt milestoneCompany to launch $300 million share buyback at closing.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) (“Callon” or the “Company”) today signed two definitive agreements that streamline and focus Callon’s operations, accelerate the achievement of its debt reduction target and allow for the initiation of a shareholder return program in the third quarter of 2023.

It opened the trading session at $32.88, the shares rose to $33.45 and dropped to $30.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPE points out that the company has recorded -30.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, CPE reached to a volume of 4213127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $51.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for CPE stock

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, CPE shares dropped by -13.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.88, while it was recorded at 31.85 for the last single week of trading, and 39.12 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.04 and a Gross Margin at +53.81. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.44.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 34.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.64. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] managed to generate an average of $3,417,559 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

There are presently around $1,550 million, or 86.80% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,999,258, which is approximately 2.142% of the company’s market cap and around 1.84% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,728,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.44 million in CPE stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $178.95 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly -3.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 7,553,662 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 7,028,513 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 35,934,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,516,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,534,324 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,514,878 shares during the same period.