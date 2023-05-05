BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] Is Currently -7.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] traded at a low on 05/04/23, posting a -7.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.80. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that BorgWarner to Provide Battery Packs for Electric Buses to Global Power Technology Company.

BorgWarner’s ultra-high energy battery packs provide active cooling and deliver industry-leading energy density.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Packs feature state-of-the-art safety elements that satisfy strict industry standards.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7407786 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BorgWarner Inc. stands at 3.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.17%.

The market cap for BWA stock reached $9.90 billion, with 232.50 million shares outstanding and 232.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, BWA reached a trading volume of 7407786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $54.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $78 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for BorgWarner Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on BWA stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BWA shares from 35 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has BWA stock performed recently?

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.16. With this latest performance, BWA shares dropped by -9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.98 for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.08, while it was recorded at 46.50 for the last single week of trading, and 41.93 for the last 200 days.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BorgWarner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc. go to 13.27%.

Insider trade positions for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

There are presently around $10,007 million, or 97.30% of BWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,388,099, which is approximately -0.096% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,914,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $878.78 million in BWA stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $538.81 million in BWA stock with ownership of nearly -0.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BorgWarner Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 369 institutional holders increased their position in BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE:BWA] by around 13,520,155 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 15,480,630 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 186,389,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,390,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWA stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,771,369 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,230,255 shares during the same period.