Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain 275.00% so far this year. What now?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] gained 8.70% on the last trading session, reaching $2.25 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Monthly Production Update for April 2023.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, announced its unaudited bitcoin production and corporate updates for the month of April 2023.

Bit Digital Inc. represents 82.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $178.99 million with the latest information. BTBT stock price has been found in the range of $2.085 to $2.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 3707395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for BTBT stock

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.80. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 46.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.08 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.53, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.29 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]

There are presently around $14 million, or 8.30% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 1,940,825, which is approximately 2.195% of the company’s market cap and around 0.78% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,596,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.31 million in BTBT stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $2.59 million in BTBT stock with ownership of nearly 3.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BTBT] by around 570,451 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,203,686 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,101,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,875,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTBT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 194,977 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 642,484 shares during the same period.