BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL] is -26.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BILL Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] surged by $1.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $82.56 during the day while it closed the day at $79.91. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that BILL Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Q3 Core Revenue Increased 45% Year-Over-Year.

BILL Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 2.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BILL stock has declined by -38.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.74% and lost -26.66% year-on date.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $8.67 billion, with 105.91 million shares outstanding and 101.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 3401075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $120.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for BILL Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2023, representing the official price target for BILL Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on BILL stock. On February 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BILL shares from 140 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BILL Holdings Inc. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for BILL in the course of the last twelve months was 104.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BILL stock trade performance evaluation

BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.01, while it was recorded at 77.70 for the last single week of trading, and 113.96 for the last 200 days.

BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.35 and a Gross Margin at +64.12. BILL Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.84.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.89. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$143,835 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.BILL Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BILL Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,308 million, or 98.50% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,250,757, which is approximately 17.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,356,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $735.7 million in BILL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $699.3 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 10.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BILL Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in BILL Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 14,814,497 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 11,026,866 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 79,821,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,662,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,464,362 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 3,424,217 shares during the same period.