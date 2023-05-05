Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] is 16.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ: TEAM] closed the trading session at $150.05 on 05/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $145.88, while the highest price level was $151.51. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Atlassian Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Quarterly revenue of $915 million, up 24% year-over-year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.61 percent and weekly performance of -2.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, TEAM reached to a volume of 3322881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $200.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $148, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on TEAM stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TEAM shares from 287 to 147.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation is set at 7.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 66.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 52.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

TEAM stock trade performance evaluation

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, TEAM shares dropped by -9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.71, while it was recorded at 147.91 for the last single week of trading, and 180.42 for the last 200 days.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +83.06. Atlassian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.91.

Return on Total Capital for TEAM is now -7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 391.68. Additionally, TEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 379.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] managed to generate an average of -$69,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Atlassian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation go to 20.00%.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,372 million, or 82.60% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,513,417, which is approximately 2.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,536,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.38 billion in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly 61.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlassian Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 43,569,290 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 21,660,520 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 75,129,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,359,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,708,357 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 6,777,081 shares during the same period.