ATI Inc. [ATI] moved down -6.95: Why It’s Important

ATI Inc. [NYSE: ATI] loss -6.95% on the last trading session, reaching $35.36 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM that ATI Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Aerospace and Defense sales propel strong year over year growth.

Q1 2023 sales of $1.04 billion up 3% over Q4 2022 and 25% higher than Q1 2022.

ATI Inc. represents 129.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.51 billion with the latest information. ATI stock price has been found in the range of $35.08 to $37.105.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, ATI reached a trading volume of 2991199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ATI Inc. [ATI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATI shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ATI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $22 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ATI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ATI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATI Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ATI stock

ATI Inc. [ATI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.82. With this latest performance, ATI shares dropped by -8.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.59 for ATI Inc. [ATI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.89, while it was recorded at 37.64 for the last single week of trading, and 32.90 for the last 200 days.

ATI Inc. [ATI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ATI Inc. [ATI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.01 and a Gross Margin at +17.77. ATI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.41.

Return on Total Capital for ATI is now 13.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ATI Inc. [ATI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.78. Additionally, ATI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 168.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ATI Inc. [ATI] managed to generate an average of $19,537 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.ATI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at ATI Inc. [ATI]

There are presently around $5,051 million, or 106.53% of ATI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,887,351, which is approximately 2.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,470,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $549.88 million in ATI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $492.19 million in ATI stock with ownership of nearly 9.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ATI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in ATI Inc. [NYSE:ATI] by around 12,646,933 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 7,485,589 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 112,790,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,922,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,839,571 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,182,662 shares during the same period.