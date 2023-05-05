Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] Stock trading around $1.11 per share: What’s Next?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYTO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 29.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.77%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 8:47 AM that Altamira Therapeutics CEO & Chairman to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference May 10-11.

Altamira Therapeutics (“Altamira” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that its founder, chairman, and CEO Thomas Meyer will be presenting at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference, being held virtually on May 10 – 11, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CYTO stock dropped by -93.76%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.39 million, with 1.17 million shares outstanding and 1.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, CYTO stock reached a trading volume of 32761670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

CYTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.77. With this latest performance, CYTO shares dropped by -20.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4799, while it was recorded at 0.9181 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9174 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25094.04 and a Gross Margin at -3526.86. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27222.33.

Return on Total Capital for CYTO is now -102.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -113.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.53. Additionally, CYTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,118,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of CYTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTO stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 3,847, which is approximately 845.209% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in CYTO stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $1000.0 in CYTO stock with ownership of nearly -76.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYTO] by around 3,440 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 10,452 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 6,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTO stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 7,518 shares during the same period.