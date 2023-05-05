Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] Is Currently 4.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] gained 4.03% or 2.34 points to close at $60.40 with a heavy trading volume of 5886539 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 10:01 AM that Barsele Announces Plans for Resumption of Diamond Drilling Activities in 2023.

Coring to be initiated late May or early June.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Diamond drilling is budgeted for 3,000 metres (approximately 15 holes) and will test for Intrusive-hosted “Orogenic Gold” and Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides.

It opened the trading session at $58.53, the shares rose to $61.15 and dropped to $58.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEM points out that the company has recorded 31.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, AEM reached to a volume of 5886539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $65.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

Trading performance analysis for AEM stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.73. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.14 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.27, while it was recorded at 57.85 for the last single week of trading, and 48.37 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.86 and a Gross Margin at +29.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 11.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.20. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -6.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

There are presently around $16,566 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 20,987,980, which is approximately 17.906% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 20,305,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $950.03 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 25,912,476 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 16,261,182 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 243,144,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,318,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,563,289 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,442,345 shares during the same period.