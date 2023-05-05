Aflac Incorporated [AFL] moved down -0.80: Why It’s Important

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.81%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 11:45 AM that The Long-Overlooked Solution To Upend Health Care Economics: Bringing the Hospital Home.

Aflac Incorporated

Over the last 12 months, AFL stock rose by 15.37%. The one-year Aflac Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.17. The average equity rating for AFL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.65 billion, with 619.68 million shares outstanding and 568.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, AFL stock reached a trading volume of 3509223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $70.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.69.

AFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.67, while it was recorded at 68.61 for the last single week of trading, and 65.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aflac Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.77. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.54.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 13.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.40. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $326,114 per employee.

AFL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 1.13%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,672 million, or 60.60% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,915,312, which is approximately -0.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.84 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly 2.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

527 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 16,929,221 shares. Additionally, 599 investors decreased positions by around 22,603,845 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 371,275,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,808,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,651,590 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,958,803 shares during the same period.