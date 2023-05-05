Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] is -55.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] loss -19.35% on the last trading session, reaching $1.75 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Aemetis Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

“Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 reflect our decision in late 2022 to idle the Keyes plant due to a 500% increase in energy cost brought about by insufficient natural gas storage in the Western United States, California in particular, and the resulting price spike that made continuing operations uneconomic. From December through March, exorbitant pricing for natural gas would have resulted in a significant loss for the ethanol business, so management made the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily idle production and focus the plant staff on implementing a significant maintenance turnaround and mechanical reconfiguration related to the company’s energy efficiency projects,” said Todd Waltz, Chief Financial Officer of Aemetis. “Investments in capital projects related to the reduction of the carbon intensity of Aemetis ethanol were $7.6 million for the first quarter of 2023 as our engineering and construction teams moved forward with the initiatives outlined in our Five-Year Plan,” added Waltz.

Aemetis Inc. represents 35.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.44 million with the latest information. AMTX stock price has been found in the range of $1.16 to $1.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 574.35K shares, AMTX reached a trading volume of 4160303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTX shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Aemetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on AMTX stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMTX shares from 31 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

Trading performance analysis for AMTX stock

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.98. With this latest performance, AMTX shares dropped by -22.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.49 for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.32 for the last 200 days.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.41 and a Gross Margin at -2.16. Aemetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.01.

Return on Total Capital for AMTX is now -23.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.61. Additionally, AMTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 218.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 179.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] managed to generate an average of -$641,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 180.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Aemetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]

There are presently around $35 million, or 61.50% of AMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,259,358, which is approximately -37.422% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, holding 2,043,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.43 million in AMTX stocks shares; and ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $3.86 million in AMTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aemetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX] by around 1,708,969 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,121,973 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 11,515,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,346,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 771,855 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 962,661 shares during the same period.