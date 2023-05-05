Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS] moved up 40.50: Why It’s Important

Actelis Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: ASNS] gained 40.50% or 1.45 points to close at $5.03 with a heavy trading volume of 8717815 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM that Actelis Networks Announces $3.5 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $3.67, the shares rose to $11.26 and dropped to $3.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASNS points out that the company has recorded -24.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -91.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 61.42K shares, ASNS reached to a volume of 8717815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Actelis Networks Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

Trading performance analysis for ASNS stock

Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.27. With this latest performance, ASNS shares gained by 57.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.20% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.89 for Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.89, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.09 and a Gross Margin at +46.54. Actelis Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.36.

Actelis Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of ASNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASNS stocks are: KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 2,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.33% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 1,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in ASNS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $5000.0 in ASNS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Actelis Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:ASNS] by around 5,107 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,507 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASNS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,417 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,507 shares during the same period.