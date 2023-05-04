Wolfe Research lifts United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] plunged by -$2.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $178.00 during the day while it closed the day at $175.83. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM that UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable June 1, 2023, to shareowners of record on May 15, 2023.

United Parcel Service Inc. stock has also gained 1.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UPS stock has declined by -4.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.80% and gained 1.14% year-on date.

The market cap for UPS stock reached $148.91 billion, with 865.00 million shares outstanding and 718.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 3823927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $190.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Melius raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2023, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. On November 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UPS shares from 197 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 4.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 27.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.18, while it was recorded at 178.69 for the last single week of trading, and 182.59 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 3.62%.

1,184 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 20,725,942 shares. Additionally, 897 investors decreased positions by around 21,700,254 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 476,033,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 518,459,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,701,922 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,708,057 shares during the same period.