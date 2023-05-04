why The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $86.95

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] loss -0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $77.84 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM that The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q1 FY24 Results May 17, 2023.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter Fiscal 2024 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter Fiscal 2024 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Tuesday, May 23, 2023, or at TJX.com.

The TJX Companies Inc. represents 1.16 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $89.85 billion with the latest information. TJX stock price has been found in the range of $77.78 to $78.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 4195204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $86.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $67 to $60, while Gordon Haskett kept a Hold rating on TJX stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 69.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for TJX stock

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, TJX shares dropped by -1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.95, while it was recorded at 78.43 for the last single week of trading, and 73.10 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.47 and a Gross Margin at +27.38. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 25.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.25. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 132.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 11.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

There are presently around $83,348 million, or 94.80% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 92,171,043, which is approximately -18.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 91,293,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.11 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.0 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly 2.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 811 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 68,541,057 shares. Additionally, 836 investors decreased positions by around 65,734,971 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 936,482,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,070,758,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,599,239 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,274,906 shares during the same period.