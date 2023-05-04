why Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.64

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] slipped around -3.68 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.28 at the close of the session, down -12.28%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Spirit AeroSystems Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

First Quarter 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock is now -11.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPR Stock saw the intraday high of $32.09 and lowest of $26.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.50, which means current price is +0.92% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 9505991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $39.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $46 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $36, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SPR stock. On November 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SPR shares from 49 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53.

How has SPR stock performed recently?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.92. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -25.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.43 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.10, while it was recorded at 28.85 for the last single week of trading, and 30.06 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37 and a Gross Margin at +1.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.85.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -543.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.58. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$29,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $2,695 million, or 89.70% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,303,930, which is approximately 1.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,983,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.23 million in SPR stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $200.59 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 20.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 15,005,406 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 17,376,951 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 57,578,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,960,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,935,533 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 10,175,813 shares during the same period.