why Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.31

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] gained 9.38% on the last trading session, reaching $29.03 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Omega Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Recent Developments.

Completed the Transition of 4 Operator Portfolios Year-to-Date.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. represents 234.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.90 billion with the latest information. OHI stock price has been found in the range of $26.97 to $29.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, OHI reached a trading volume of 7027525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $29.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $33, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on OHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for OHI stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.30. With this latest performance, OHI shares gained by 8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.55 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.16, while it was recorded at 27.25 for the last single week of trading, and 29.53 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.93 and a Gross Margin at +60.57. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.38.

Return on Total Capital for OHI is now 4.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.08. Additionally, OHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] managed to generate an average of $8,210,135 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to -9.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]

There are presently around $4,470 million, or 66.60% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,382,537, which is approximately 0.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,742,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $834.4 million in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $382.79 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly 2.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 10,081,336 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 8,469,207 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 135,420,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,970,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,216,146 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,181,308 shares during the same period.