why Kellogg Company [K] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.29

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] price surged by 0.49 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 12:07 PM that Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.59 per Share for Second Quarter and Announces Plans for Dividend Increase in Third Quarter.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.59 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on June 15, 2023, to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date is May 31, 2023. This is the 394th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors announced plans to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.60 per share beginning with the third quarter of 2023. .

A sum of 4087748 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.10M shares. Kellogg Company shares reached a high of $72.30 and dropped to a low of $70.86 until finishing in the latest session at $71.53.

The one-year K stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.05. The average equity rating for K stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $72.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on K stock. On July 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 81 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 66.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

K Stock Performance Analysis:

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.50 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.83, while it was recorded at 70.51 for the last single week of trading, and 70.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kellogg Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.70 and a Gross Margin at +29.83. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 13.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.96. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $32,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

K Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 3.13%.

Kellogg Company [K] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,838 million, or 85.60% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 55,331,838, which is approximately -1.073% of the company’s market cap and around 16.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,328,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in K stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.2 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 1.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 18,703,053 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 11,801,575 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 260,818,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,323,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,643,990 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,880,975 shares during the same period.