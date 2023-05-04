why DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.12

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] plunged by -$1.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $48.615 during the day while it closed the day at $47.40. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 12:00 AM that DocuSign Reveals the Anywhere Economy Will Spark Productivity Boom and Expansion of Global Economy Over the Next Decade.

The anywhere economy is estimated to add $19.4 trillion in cumulative GDP and an average of 10% productivity growth in the ten studied countries by 2030.

Two-thirds of executives believe remote work and digitalization has helped diversify the workforce.

DocuSign Inc. stock has also loss -1.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOCU stock has declined by -24.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.86% and lost -14.47% year-on date.

The market cap for DOCU stock reached $9.52 billion, with 201.91 million shares outstanding and 197.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 3918842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $68.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2023, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on DOCU stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DOCU shares from 50 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 22.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DOCU stock trade performance evaluation

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -18.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.13 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.23, while it was recorded at 48.78 for the last single week of trading, and 56.20 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.09 and a Gross Margin at +78.25. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.87.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -3.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.90. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,424 million, or 78.60% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,056,614, which is approximately 3.112% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,297,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $630.31 million in DOCU stocks shares; and POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $389.15 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -5.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 27,077,003 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 21,203,853 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 108,340,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,621,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,232,362 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,974,771 shares during the same period.