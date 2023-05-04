Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] moved up 24.85: Why It’s Important

Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX: WWR] traded at a high on 05/03/23, posting a 24.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.01. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM that SK On signs deal with Westwater Resources to develop anode materials.

Joint Development Agreement aims to produce anode materials tailored for SK On batteries.

Deal with U.S. firm shows SK On’s efforts to boost raw battery material supply chain in North America.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6811723 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Westwater Resources Inc. stands at 8.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.38%.

The market cap for WWR stock reached $50.75 million, with 48.22 million shares outstanding and 47.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 287.16K shares, WWR reached a trading volume of 6811723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34.

How has WWR stock performed recently?

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.23. With this latest performance, WWR shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0115, while it was recorded at 0.8493 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1132 for the last 200 days.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for WWR is now -8.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, WWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] managed to generate an average of -$327,088 per employee.Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

There are presently around $5 million, or 10.60% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,970,235, which is approximately 0.055% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 501,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in WWR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.39 million in WWR stock with ownership of nearly 3.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX:WWR] by around 358,037 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 450,222 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 4,159,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,967,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,684 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 70,025 shares during the same period.