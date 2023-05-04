Wall Street Analyst Initiated Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]. What else is Wall St. saying

Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ: AXON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.20%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM that Axon Enterprise Set to Join S&P 500; STAG Industrial to Join S&P MidCap 400.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASD: AXON) will replace First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) in the S&P 500, and STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) will replace Axon Enterprise in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 4. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) announced that it has taken First Republic Bank into FDIC Receivership and therefore First Republic Bank is no longer eligible for inclusion.

Over the last 12 months, AXON stock rose by 89.99%. The one-year Axon Enterprise Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.09. The average equity rating for AXON stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.69 billion, with 71.27 million shares outstanding and 67.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 793.11K shares, AXON stock reached a trading volume of 17747966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXON shares is $237.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXON stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Axon Enterprise Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Axon Enterprise Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $223, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on AXON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axon Enterprise Inc. is set at 5.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXON in the course of the last twelve months was 92.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

AXON Stock Performance Analysis:

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, AXON shares dropped by -2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.03, while it was recorded at 216.67 for the last single week of trading, and 166.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Axon Enterprise Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.84 and a Gross Margin at +61.23. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.37.

Return on Total Capital for AXON is now 6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.06. Additionally, AXON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] managed to generate an average of $52,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Axon Enterprise Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

AXON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axon Enterprise Inc. go to 25.95%.

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,344 million, or 79.20% of AXON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,458,998, which is approximately 1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,321,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in AXON stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.16 billion in AXON stock with ownership of nearly 47.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axon Enterprise Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ:AXON] by around 6,620,912 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 4,651,193 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 44,614,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,886,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXON stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,616,570 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 184,541 shares during the same period.