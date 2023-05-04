Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RUTH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 34.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 39.62%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM that Darden Restaurants and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Provide Updated Call Information for Thursday, May 4, 2023 Conference Call.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (“Darden”) (NYSE:DRI) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (“Ruth’s”) (Nasdaq:RUTH) announced earlier today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Darden will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Ruth’s for $21.50 per share, in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of approximately $715 million. As previously announced, the companies will host a conference call to discuss the transaction on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call information provided in the earlier press release was incorrect; this press release is issued to provide updated call information.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

To listen to the call live, please go to https://evercall.co/oacc/71522 at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Prior to the call, a slide presentation will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Darden’s website at: www.darden.com. For those who cannot access the Internet, please dial 1-800-528-1066 and provide the conference passcode 71522. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Darden’s website at: www.darden.com shortly after the call.

Over the last 12 months, RUTH stock rose by 0.19%. The one-year Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.11. The average equity rating for RUTH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $682.63 million, with 32.56 million shares outstanding and 31.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 406.72K shares, RUTH stock reached a trading volume of 22736168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUTH shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stock. On September 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RUTH shares from 25 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for RUTH in the course of the last twelve months was 359.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

RUTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.62. With this latest performance, RUTH shares gained by 31.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.43 for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.96, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 17.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.21 and a Gross Margin at +21.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.63.

Return on Total Capital for RUTH is now 13.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.53. Additionally, RUTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] managed to generate an average of $8,100 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

RUTH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. go to 14.18%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [RUTH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $618 million, or 89.50% of RUTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,970,806, which is approximately 0.013% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,815,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.95 million in RUTH stocks shares; and HILL PATH CAPITAL LP, currently with $63.82 million in RUTH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. [NASDAQ:RUTH] by around 2,516,125 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 2,660,279 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 23,602,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,779,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUTH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 250,731 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 411,912 shares during the same period.