Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] Stock trading around $69.14 per share: What’s Next?

Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE: VOYA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.85%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Voya Financial announces first-quarter 2023 results.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today first-quarter 2023 financial results:.

Net income available to common shareholders of $0.63 per diluted share.

Over the last 12 months, VOYA stock rose by 9.16%. The one-year Voya Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.53. The average equity rating for VOYA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.73 billion, with 97.10 million shares outstanding and 82.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, VOYA stock reached a trading volume of 3894008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOYA shares is $82.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Voya Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $65 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Voya Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $84, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on VOYA stock. On June 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VOYA shares from 81 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Voya Financial Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for VOYA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.30.

VOYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.85. With this latest performance, VOYA shares dropped by -3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.92 for Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.17, while it was recorded at 74.60 for the last single week of trading, and 66.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Voya Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07. Voya Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.61.

Return on Total Capital for VOYA is now 5.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.20. Additionally, VOYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] managed to generate an average of $83,607 per employee.

VOYA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Voya Financial Inc. go to 1.53%.

Voya Financial Inc. [VOYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,422 million, or 117.72% of VOYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOYA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,774,443, which is approximately -1.328% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,616,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $719.47 million in VOYA stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $577.83 million in VOYA stock with ownership of nearly -4.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Voya Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Voya Financial Inc. [NYSE:VOYA] by around 10,530,396 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 9,432,891 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 92,595,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,558,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOYA stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,412,792 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 665,835 shares during the same period.