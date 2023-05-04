Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Revenue clocked in at $6.06 billion, up 9.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] gained 0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $14.93 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 5:55 AM that Vertiv Reports First Quarter Operating Profit of $130 Million and Adjusted Operating Profit(1) of $176 Million, Up $163 Million; Operating Cash Flow of $42 Million, Up $174 Million; Full Year 2023 Profit Guidance Raised.

Strong first quarter net sales growth of 32% and organic net sales growth(1) of 35%, supported by improved operational performance and backlog execution.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Operating profit of $130 million and adjusted operating profit of $176 million in first quarter 2023, exceeding high-end of guidance range by $41 million.

Vertiv Holdings Co represents 377.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.50 billion with the latest information. VRT stock price has been found in the range of $14.885 to $15.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 5290846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $18.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $29 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for VRT stock

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.86. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.65 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.95, while it was recorded at 14.82 for the last single week of trading, and 13.31 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

There are presently around $5,060 million, or 93.50% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 37,955,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.19% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 32,920,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $491.51 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $406.29 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 1.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 42,685,920 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 50,906,870 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 245,288,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,881,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,482,249 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,183,761 shares during the same period.