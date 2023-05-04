Upwork Inc. [UPWK] moved down -7.50: Why It’s Important

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] traded at a low on 05/03/23, posting a -7.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.14. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Upwork Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6159304 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Upwork Inc. stands at 6.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.73%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market cap for UPWK stock reached $1.07 billion, with 131.82 million shares outstanding and 120.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, UPWK reached a trading volume of 6159304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upwork Inc. [UPWK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $17.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Upwork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $30 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Upwork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $34, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on UPWK stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPWK shares from 60 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 198.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

How has UPWK stock performed recently?

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.41. With this latest performance, UPWK shares dropped by -26.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.01 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.61, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 13.48 for the last 200 days.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Upwork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]

There are presently around $793 million, or 76.00% of UPWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,105,458, which is approximately 1.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,563,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.7 million in UPWK stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $58.2 million in UPWK stock with ownership of nearly 299.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ:UPWK] by around 15,966,384 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 17,322,150 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 64,090,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,378,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPWK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,255,965 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 10,999,755 shares during the same period.