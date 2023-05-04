UBS Group AG [UBS] Revenue clocked in at $15.84 billion, up 4.99% YTD: What’s Next?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] price plunged by -2.81 percent to reach at -$0.56. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM that UBS Advisor Team Mainsail Wealth Partners Named to the Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams List.

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Mainsail Wealth Partners, an advisor team in the firm’s Los Angeles, California office, has been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams for 2023, ranking #8 in the United States.

“It is an extraordinary accomplishment to be recognized as one of the top 10 Private Wealth Management teams in the country,” said Lauren Gorsche, UBS Los Angeles Market Executive, “This recognition is a true testament to the caliber of advice and service the Mainsail team provides to their clients every day.”.

A sum of 3736121 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.25M shares. UBS Group AG shares reached a high of $19.72 and dropped to a low of $19.34 until finishing in the latest session at $19.35.

The one-year UBS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.01. The average equity rating for UBS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $24.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2023, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 166.08.

UBS Stock Performance Analysis:

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.56, while it was recorded at 19.97 for the last single week of trading, and 18.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UBS Group AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.90. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.19.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.60. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $100,365 per employee.

UBS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 10.12%.

UBS Group AG [UBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,636 million, or 56.39% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 159,315,717, which is approximately 1.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 132,059,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 billion in UBS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $2.34 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly -1.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

192 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 53,352,013 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 92,734,138 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 1,127,075,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,273,161,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,533,691 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,391,023 shares during the same period.