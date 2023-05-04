TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] moved up 59.97: Why It’s Important

TOP Financial Group Limited [NASDAQ: TOP] gained 59.97% on the last trading session, reaching $84.80 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM that TOP Financial Group Limited Issues Statement Regarding Market Activity.

TOP Financial Group Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOP), a fast-growing online brokerage firm located in Hong Kong specializing in the trading of local and foreign equities, futures, options products and other financial services, today issued the following statement in response to recent market activity:.

While it is the Company’s practice not to comment on any stock movement, we believe it is important to note that we caution investors and all other persons to rely solely on statements and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission issued by the Company itself or its authorized representatives.

TOP Financial Group Limited represents 35.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.97 billion with the latest information. TOP stock price has been found in the range of $53.32 to $93.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, TOP reached a trading volume of 4309648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOP Financial Group Limited is set at 23.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 304.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 86.09.

Trading performance analysis for TOP stock

TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1161.90. With this latest performance, TOP shares gained by 1294.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1637.70% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.85 for TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.12, while it was recorded at 63.51 for the last single week of trading, and 9.06 for the last 200 days.

TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.78 and a Gross Margin at +64.29. TOP Financial Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.64.

Return on Total Capital for TOP is now 41.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.40. Additionally, TOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] managed to generate an average of $317,391 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.

An analysis of insider ownership at TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]

There are presently around $5 million, or 0.17% of TOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOP stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 38,761, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 85.59% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 19,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 million in TOP stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $21000.0 in TOP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in TOP Financial Group Limited [NASDAQ:TOP] by around 39,011 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 13,232 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 6,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,011 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,232 shares during the same period.