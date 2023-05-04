The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] fell -67.17% so far this year. What now?

The Singing Machine Company Inc. [NASDAQ: MICS] traded at a low on 05/03/23, posting a -0.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.45. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Singing Machine Announces Opening New Hong Kong Office.

Singing Machine Opens New Office in Hong Kong to Support Manufacturing and Showroom for Sales.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7415272 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Singing Machine Company Inc. stands at 32.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 25.55%.

The market cap for MICS stock reached $4.68 million, with 3.13 million shares outstanding and 0.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.79K shares, MICS reached a trading volume of 7415272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Singing Machine Company Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has MICS stock performed recently?

The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, MICS shares dropped by -8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.01 for The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0168, while it was recorded at 1.3870 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9545 for the last 200 days.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.15 and a Gross Margin at +22.24. The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Total Capital for MICS is now 0.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.02. Additionally, MICS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS] managed to generate an average of $7,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.39.The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for The Singing Machine Company Inc. [MICS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.20% of MICS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICS stocks are: PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 136,730, which is approximately 104.456% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC, holding 11,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in MICS stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $13000.0 in MICS stock with ownership of nearly -1.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Singing Machine Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in The Singing Machine Company Inc. [NASDAQ:MICS] by around 85,778 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 369 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 78,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,840 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 269 shares during the same period.