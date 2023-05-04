The Clorox Company [CLX] Is Currently 4.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] closed the trading session at $175.61 on 05/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $167.97, while the highest price level was $178.205. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Clorox Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 Results, Updates Outlook.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.14 percent and weekly performance of 7.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, CLX reached to a volume of 4163656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Clorox Company [CLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLX shares is $142.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Clorox Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Clorox Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Clorox Company is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLX in the course of the last twelve months was 151.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CLX stock trade performance evaluation

The Clorox Company [CLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.45. With this latest performance, CLX shares gained by 12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.18 for The Clorox Company [CLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.78, while it was recorded at 168.45 for the last single week of trading, and 147.20 for the last 200 days.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Clorox Company [CLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.79 and a Gross Margin at +35.05. The Clorox Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Total Capital for CLX is now 18.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 95.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Clorox Company [CLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 561.51. Additionally, CLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 503.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Clorox Company [CLX] managed to generate an average of $51,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.The Clorox Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Clorox Company [CLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Clorox Company go to 12.85%.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,495 million, or 82.20% of CLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,151,580, which is approximately 1.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,267,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in CLX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.55 billion in CLX stock with ownership of nearly 2.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Clorox Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 499 institutional holders increased their position in The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX] by around 7,044,907 shares. Additionally, 484 investors decreased positions by around 5,815,912 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 86,765,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,626,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLX stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,441,097 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 732,679 shares during the same period.