Stifel slashes price target on General Mills Inc. [GIS] – find out why.

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $89.78 during the day while it closed the day at $88.83. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM that General Mills Recalls Four Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour Varieties Dated March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024.

Consumers reminded that flour is not a ready-to-eat ingredient.

General Mills today announced a voluntary national recall of two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis, which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

General Mills Inc. stock has also gained 1.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GIS stock has inclined by 13.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.89% and gained 5.94% year-on date.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $52.27 billion, with 592.50 million shares outstanding and 584.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 3693441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $84.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $88, while UBS kept a Buy rating on GIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 41.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

GIS stock trade performance evaluation

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 3.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.34 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.87, while it was recorded at 88.92 for the last single week of trading, and 80.28 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 13.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.59. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $83,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 7.04%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,191 million, or 78.10% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,457,571, which is approximately 9.888% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,009,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.62 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.01 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 725 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 28,691,386 shares. Additionally, 729 investors decreased positions by around 24,436,789 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 399,322,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,450,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,318,851 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,172,325 shares during the same period.