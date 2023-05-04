Stephens slashes price target on R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] – find out why.

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] loss -0.32% or -0.05 points to close at $15.54 with a heavy trading volume of 3975860 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM that R1 RCM to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at two upcoming conferences:.

The Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 10 at 10:00am PT.

It opened the trading session at $15.61, the shares rose to $16.085 and dropped to $15.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCM points out that the company has recorded -12.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -131.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, RCM reached to a volume of 3975860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2023, representing the official price target for R1 RCM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on RCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for RCM stock

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, RCM shares gained by 5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.57, while it was recorded at 15.53 for the last single week of trading, and 15.98 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.86. R1 RCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.19.

Return on Total Capital for RCM is now 6.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.37. Additionally, RCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] managed to generate an average of -$2,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to -2.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

There are presently around $5,545 million, or 85.10% of RCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 94,408,780, which is approximately 0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., holding 94,373,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in RCM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $276.96 million in RCM stock with ownership of nearly 7.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R1 RCM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ:RCM] by around 155,979,448 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 40,047,869 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 160,774,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,802,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCM stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,865,268 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 21,860,200 shares during the same period.