Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] Is Currently -0.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.505 during the day while it closed the day at $17.07. The company report on April 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Starwood Property Trust Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review first quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STWD stock has declined by -19.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.81% and lost -6.87% year-on date.

The market cap for STWD stock reached $5.25 billion, with 307.37 million shares outstanding and 293.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 5077305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

STWD stock trade performance evaluation

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.90, while it was recorded at 17.46 for the last single week of trading, and 20.25 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.39 and a Gross Margin at +83.78. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.01.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.93. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 267.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $2,946,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,366 million, or 46.70% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,015,810, which is approximately 2.435% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,912,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.7 million in STWD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $118.28 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly 1.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 10,049,137 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 10,554,395 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 117,982,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,586,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,974,442 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,899,696 shares during the same period.