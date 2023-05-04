SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] Is Currently 2.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: SSRM] closed the trading session at $15.36 on 05/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.82, while the highest price level was $15.62. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that SSR Mining Publishes ESG and Sustainability Report.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) announced the publication of its annual Sustainability Report, outlining the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices. This report provides a comprehensive overview of how we manage sustainability across our business, and also details specific achievements in 2022 as well as the commitments we have made for 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rod Antal, President and CEO of SSR Mining, said, “Our fifth annual ESG and Sustainability Report represents another step in SSR Mining’s continued effort to operate responsibly and sustainably while maximizing the benefits to our stakeholders. The report demonstrates our commitment to transparency and accountability and the efforts we take to generate value for our people and investors while staying true to ESG principles. As we look to 2023, we enter the year with hope and optimism for what’s ahead as we seek to ensure a lasting positive legacy for our company and operations.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.98 percent and weekly performance of 5.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, SSRM reached to a volume of 3828407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $20.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for SSR Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30.

SSRM stock trade performance evaluation

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.64. With this latest performance, SSRM shares dropped by -0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.00 for SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.52, while it was recorded at 14.69 for the last single week of trading, and 14.93 for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.23 and a Gross Margin at +26.11. SSR Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Total Capital for SSRM is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.36. Additionally, SSRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM] managed to generate an average of $55,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.SSR Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

SSR Mining Inc. [SSRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,930 million, or 68.10% of SSRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSRM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,115,902, which is approximately 9.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,180,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.1 million in SSRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $115.9 million in SSRM stock with ownership of nearly 2.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SSR Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in SSR Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:SSRM] by around 11,198,505 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 11,028,584 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 103,416,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,643,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSRM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,092,361 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 879,529 shares during the same period.