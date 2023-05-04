Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] moved down -12.14: Why It’s Important

Sprout Social Inc. [NASDAQ: SPT] slipped around -5.86 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $42.46 at the close of the session, down -12.14%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sprout Social and Twitter Announce Continued Strategic Partnership.

With more than 500 million monthly active users and billions of tweets sent per week, Twitter offers robust, real-time data, insights and engagement opportunities for brands. This partnership empowers Sprout customers to not only harness the power of Twitter, they can use it to develop more informed, customer-centric strategies.

Sprout Social Inc. stock is now -24.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPT Stock saw the intraday high of $42.78 and lowest of $37.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.07, which means current price is +14.74% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 708.03K shares, SPT reached a trading volume of 6738068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sprout Social Inc. [SPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPT shares is $74.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sprout Social Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sprout Social Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SPT stock. On June 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPT shares from 85 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprout Social Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPT in the course of the last twelve months was 268.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has SPT stock performed recently?

Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.80. With this latest performance, SPT shares dropped by -27.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.91 for Sprout Social Inc. [SPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.34, while it was recorded at 48.05 for the last single week of trading, and 59.11 for the last 200 days.

Sprout Social Inc. [SPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.36 and a Gross Margin at +76.42. Sprout Social Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.79.

Return on Total Capital for SPT is now -31.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.31. Additionally, SPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprout Social Inc. [SPT] managed to generate an average of -$44,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Sprout Social Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Sprout Social Inc. [SPT]

There are presently around $2,113 million, or 106.61% of SPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,665,789, which is approximately 17.906% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,891,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.22 million in SPT stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $102.29 million in SPT stock with ownership of nearly -18.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprout Social Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Sprout Social Inc. [NASDAQ:SPT] by around 5,411,134 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 3,542,500 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 40,810,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,764,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,055,402 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 507,519 shares during the same period.