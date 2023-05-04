Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] Is Currently 7.84 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] gained 7.84% or 0.08 points to close at $1.10 with a heavy trading volume of 5616226 shares. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Acquire Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in All Stock and CVR Transaction.

Complementary Commercial Growth Platforms Anticipated to Accelerate ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection Profitability and Diversify Revenue Streams.

Combination of Assertio’s Omni-Channel Digital Sales Capabilities and ROLVEDON In-Person Commercial Team to Enhance Market Access and Growth across All Products.

It opened the trading session at $1.00, the shares rose to $1.10 and dropped to $1.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPPI points out that the company has recorded 139.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -254.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, SPPI reached to a volume of 5616226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPPI shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On December 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SPPI shares from 17 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for SPPI stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.72. With this latest performance, SPPI shares gained by 43.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.81 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7896, while it was recorded at 0.9995 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7137 for the last 200 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -718.78 and a Gross Margin at +82.28. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -772.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.69.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]

There are presently around $48 million, or 26.30% of SPPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPPI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 17,000,000, which is approximately 1.943% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,400,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.57 million in SPPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.95 million in SPPI stock with ownership of nearly -46.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI] by around 4,282,696 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 10,203,976 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 32,100,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,587,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPPI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 538,798 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,124,543 shares during the same period.