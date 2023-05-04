Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $11

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] traded at a high on 05/03/23, posting a 1.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.34. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sabra Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced its results of operations for the first quarter of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3638355 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stands at 2.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.74%.

The market cap for SBRA stock reached $2.60 billion, with 230.98 million shares outstanding and 227.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, SBRA reached a trading volume of 3638355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $12.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $13, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on SBRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has SBRA stock performed recently?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, SBRA shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.70 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.37, while it was recorded at 11.31 for the last single week of trading, and 13.04 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.26 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.55.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 4.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.40. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,847,738 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

There are presently around $2,336 million, or 89.90% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,435,833, which is approximately -0.262% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,732,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.18 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $176.24 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly 0.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 17,418,926 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 15,421,502 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 173,196,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,036,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,332,154 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,799,325 shares during the same period.