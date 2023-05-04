Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] Stock trading around $3.91 per share: What’s Next?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.01 during the day while it closed the day at $3.91. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 9:56 PM that Rocket Lab Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Rocket Lab will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.rocketlabusa.com/investors.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock has also gained 3.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RKLB stock has declined by -21.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.18% and gained 3.71% year-on date.

The market cap for RKLB stock reached $1.86 billion, with 473.73 million shares outstanding and 372.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 3914467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $8.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $8, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

RKLB stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.56 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.19 and a Gross Margin at +3.61. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.43.

Return on Total Capital for RKLB is now -17.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.25. Additionally, RKLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] managed to generate an average of -$97,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,041 million, or 60.50% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 74,753,119, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 57,023,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.96 million in RKLB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $94.71 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly 12.524% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Lab USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 10,753,208 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 25,602,904 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 229,862,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,218,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,095,461 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 13,929,497 shares during the same period.