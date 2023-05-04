Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] – find out why.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JNCE] loss -2.59% or -0.05 points to close at $1.88 with a heavy trading volume of 11590651 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 8:35 PM that Jounce Therapeutics Announces Closing of Tender Offer.

Stockholders to Receive $1.85 Per Share in Cash Plus Contingent Value Rights.

It opened the trading session at $1.92, the shares rose to $1.93 and dropped to $1.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JNCE points out that the company has recorded -13.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -224.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, JNCE reached to a volume of 11590651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNCE shares is $1.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $15 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on JNCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61.

Trading performance analysis for JNCE stock

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, JNCE shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.73 for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5916, while it was recorded at 1.9190 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9910 for the last 200 days.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.71 and a Gross Margin at +97.45. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.10.

Return on Total Capital for JNCE is now -24.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.47. Additionally, JNCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] managed to generate an average of -$361,128 per employee.Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]

There are presently around $67 million, or 82.50% of JNCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNCE stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,106,341, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 4,259,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.01 million in JNCE stocks shares; and COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, currently with $6.86 million in JNCE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:JNCE] by around 7,825,732 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 13,589,203 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 14,421,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,836,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNCE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,162,915 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,764,840 shares during the same period.