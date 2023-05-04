Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] is -65.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: FRBK] closed the trading session at $0.75 on 05/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6502, while the highest price level was $0.93. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

“Our strong community banking brand, ingrained commitment to customers and focus on relationship banking have allowed us to largely maintain steady deposit levels amid a period of uncertainty and volatility in the banking sector,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas X. Geisel. “We are highly focused on executing our strategy to restore profitability, improve capital levels and enhance shareholder value – and are seeing signs of progress as we move through the Company’s legacy headwinds. The results aren’t where we want them to be yet, but I am proud of our colleagues’ commitment to Republic’s customers and their ongoing efforts to weather the current environment and lay the foundation for a successful future.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.00 percent and weekly performance of -38.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -52.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -66.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 872.51K shares, FRBK reached to a volume of 4368334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRBK shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRBK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2015, representing the official price target for Republic First Bancorp Inc. stock. On January 24, 2011, analysts increased their price target for FRBK shares from 2.25 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Republic First Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRBK in the course of the last twelve months was 1.21.

FRBK stock trade performance evaluation

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.31. With this latest performance, FRBK shares dropped by -52.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.15 for Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4518, while it was recorded at 1.0345 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4482 for the last 200 days.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.91. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.94.

Return on Total Capital for FRBK is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.70. Additionally, FRBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK] managed to generate an average of $45,281 per employee.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. [FRBK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25 million, or 49.00% of FRBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRBK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,305,250, which is approximately 3.999% of the company’s market cap and around 21.29% of the total institutional ownership; CPV PARTNERS, LLC, holding 5,442,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 million in FRBK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.66 million in FRBK stock with ownership of nearly 3.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Republic First Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Republic First Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:FRBK] by around 3,409,981 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,148,849 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 28,656,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,214,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRBK stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,611,679 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 406,162 shares during the same period.