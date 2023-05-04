Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $110

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] slipped around -1.71 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $97.16 at the close of the session, down -1.73%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM that JetBlue now using Raytheon Technologies’ InteliSight™ and GlobalConnect to improve aircraft data retrieval.

Operational efficiencies achieved through aircraft data transmission.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Raytheon Technologies’ (NYSE: RTX) today announced a Collins Aerospace’s InteliSight Aircraft Interface Device will be installed on more than 200 of JetBlue’s Airbus A320s. The device captures, records, stores, encrypts, and securely transmits aircraft data to Collins’ robust and secure cloud platform, GlobalConnect.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock is now -3.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RTX Stock saw the intraday high of $99.16 and lowest of $97.035 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.91, which means current price is +4.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 3609298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $110.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $105, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 492.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has RTX stock performed recently?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.79 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.04, while it was recorded at 99.13 for the last single week of trading, and 95.08 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 13.34%.

Insider trade positions for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $114,773 million, or 80.90% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 125,881,576, which is approximately -2.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 124,014,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.05 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.83 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly 2.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,252 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 39,558,549 shares. Additionally, 970 investors decreased positions by around 37,444,481 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 1,104,270,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,181,273,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 217 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,971,148 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 7,626,623 shares during the same period.