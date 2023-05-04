Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Stock trading around $17.88 per share: What’s Next?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.9285 during the day while it closed the day at $17.88. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Qualtrics Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Q1 2023 total revenue of $409.8M, up 22% year over year.

Q1 2023 subscription revenue of$339.8M, up 21% year over year.

Qualtrics International Inc. stock has also loss -0.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XM stock has inclined by 5.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 49.37% and gained 72.25% year-on date.

The market cap for XM stock reached $10.85 billion, with 592.15 million shares outstanding and 153.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 3412382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $18.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

XM stock trade performance evaluation

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, XM shares gained by 0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.49 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.59, while it was recorded at 17.92 for the last single week of trading, and 13.26 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.00 and a Gross Margin at +67.80. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.77.

Return on Total Capital for XM is now -44.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.61. Additionally, XM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] managed to generate an average of -$189,550 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,220 million, or 78.50% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 24,987,839, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,224,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.81 million in XM stocks shares; and GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, currently with $166.28 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 32.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 19,179,959 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 17,798,212 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 87,198,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,176,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,816,570 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,957,277 shares during the same period.