Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] moved down -1.08: Why It’s Important

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] loss -1.08% or -1.05 points to close at $95.86 with a heavy trading volume of 3578918 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM that Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Holds 2023 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. André Calantzopoulos, Executive Chairman of the Board, addressed shareholders and answered questions. Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer, gave a business presentation, which included an overview of PMI’s:.

It opened the trading session at $96.89, the shares rose to $97.34 and dropped to $95.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PM points out that the company has recorded 4.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -15.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, PM reached to a volume of 3578918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $113.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $109 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $106 to $116, while UBS kept a Buy rating on PM stock. On January 25, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PM shares from 95 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.57, while it was recorded at 98.18 for the last single week of trading, and 96.85 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 7.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $114,256 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,134,252, which is approximately 1.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 102,158,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.79 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $9.64 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 21.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,016 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 70,510,785 shares. Additionally, 823 investors decreased positions by around 56,565,645 shares, while 325 investors held positions by with 1,064,823,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,191,900,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,502,405 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 4,828,578 shares during the same period.