Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] Stock trading around $4.42 per share: What’s Next?

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] gained 4.25% on the last trading session, reaching $4.42 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Paramount Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

– Raises Guidance for Full Year 2023 –.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 today and reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Paramount Group Inc. represents 218.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $940.13 million with the latest information. PGRE stock price has been found in the range of $4.25 to $4.525.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, PGRE reached a trading volume of 5442676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $8 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6.50, while Evercore ISI kept a Underperform rating on PGRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.03.

Trading performance analysis for PGRE stock

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.76. With this latest performance, PGRE shares dropped by -3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.06 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Total Capital for PGRE is now 2.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.91. Additionally, PGRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] managed to generate an average of -$111,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]

There are presently around $636 million, or 68.60% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,644,295, which is approximately 31.463% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,118,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.86 million in PGRE stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $81.23 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly -7.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 14,819,058 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 17,513,527 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 111,595,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,927,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,487,571 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,027,464 shares during the same period.