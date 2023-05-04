PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] Revenue clocked in at $3.08 billion, up 12.59% YTD: What’s Next?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] gained 5.81% or 0.54 points to close at $9.84 with a heavy trading volume of 3982280 shares. The company report on March 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM that FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM – WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES.

LAUNCH COVERAGE: ENXTAM:ADYEN, NASDAQ:AFRM, NYSE:AXP, NASDAQ:AVDX, NYSE:BILL, NYSE:SQ, NASDAQ:COIN, NASDAQ:EXFY, NASDAQ:FLYW, NASDAQ:GLBE, NYSE:LMND, NASDAQ:MQ, NYSE:MA, NYSE:NU, NYSE:PAGS, NYSE:PAY, NASDAQ:PYPL, NASDAQ:RELY, NASDAQ:HOOD, NYSE:SHOP, NASDAQ:SOFI, NYSE:TOST, NASDAQ:UPST, NYSE:V, LSE:WISE.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $9.38, the shares rose to $10.01 and dropped to $9.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PAGS points out that the company has recorded -28.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, PAGS reached to a volume of 3982280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $11.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $17 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on PAGS stock. On December 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PAGS shares from 22 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for PAGS stock

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.19. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 20.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.06 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.64, while it was recorded at 9.63 for the last single week of trading, and 11.14 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.47 and a Gross Margin at +50.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 13.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]

There are presently around $1,675 million, or 52.40% of PAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 24,528,462, which is approximately 0.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,205,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.82 million in PAGS stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $126.46 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly 21.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 32,159,971 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 28,271,746 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 109,746,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,178,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,400,979 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 6,951,347 shares during the same period.