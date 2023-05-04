Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] Revenue clocked in at $219.30 million, down -72.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ: NUTX] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.52 at the close of the session, up 7.52%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:30 AM that NUTEX HEALTH ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF ITS FLAGSHIP URGENT CARE CENTER IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA.

Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 20 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced the opening of its flagship urgent care center in Southern California.

The new urgent care center is located in Alhambra, California, and offers walk-in treatment for everyday illnesses and injury, including advanced offerings such as minor procedures. Nutex Health acquired the two-story building located centrally at 425 West Main Street in Alhambra due to its location close to Associated Hispanic Physicians (“AHP”), its independent practice association (“IPA”) in Los Angeles. AHP currently has approximately 25,000 patients under capitated risk arrangements with multiple health plans. Nutex Health currently does not own a microhospital in Los Angeles and believes that it can take better and more efficient care of not only AHP’s patients but also other patients requiring urgent care services. The administrative office of AHP has also been moved from Monterey Park, CA to our building in Alhambra.

Nutex Health Inc. stock is now -72.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NUTX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.58 and lowest of $0.4869 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.19, which means current price is +8.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, NUTX reached a trading volume of 3780427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUTX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Nutex Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutex Health Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has NUTX stock performed recently?

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.33. With this latest performance, NUTX shares dropped by -46.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.49 for Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9976, while it was recorded at 0.5327 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6523 for the last 200 days.

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.09 and a Gross Margin at +6.13. Nutex Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -193.70.

Return on Total Capital for NUTX is now -1.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -203.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -496.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -164.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 278.73. Additionally, NUTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 256.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] managed to generate an average of -$369,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Nutex Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]

There are presently around $16 million, or 1.30% of NUTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,510,538, which is approximately 602.53% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,931,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 million in NUTX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.41 million in NUTX stock with ownership of nearly 251.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutex Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ:NUTX] by around 25,242,273 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,887,968 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,058,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,188,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUTX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,961,011 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,535,162 shares during the same period.