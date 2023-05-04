NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $36

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] gained 0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $33.44 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 9:45 AM that 2023 Earth Month: Celebrating the Outdoors.

NRG Energy Inc. represents 230.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.74 billion with the latest information. NRG stock price has been found in the range of $33.315 to $34.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 3839995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $37, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on NRG stock. On December 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NRG shares from 42 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

Trading performance analysis for NRG stock

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, NRG shares dropped by -1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.51, while it was recorded at 33.80 for the last single week of trading, and 37.24 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to -3.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

There are presently around $7,573 million, or 99.97% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,554,624, which is approximately -0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,676,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $992.38 million in NRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $491.01 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly -3.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

293 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 27,223,048 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 34,210,256 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 165,034,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,467,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,018,440 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,950,082 shares during the same period.