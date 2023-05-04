Morgan Stanley slashes price target on AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] – find out why.

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] gained 1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $74.59 price per share at the time. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that NEURO-TTRansform Phase III results presented at AAN showed eplontersen demonstrated consistent and sustained improvement in all measures of disease and quality of life through 66 weeks.

Eplontersen halted neuropathy disease progression and improved neuropathy impairment and quality of life.

Detailed results from the NEURO-TTRansform Phase III trial in patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN) showed AstraZeneca and Ionis’ eplontersen met all co-primary endpoints and secondary endpoints at 66 weeks versus an external placebo group.1.

AstraZeneca PLC represents 3.10 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $232.19 billion with the latest information. AZN stock price has been found in the range of $74.085 to $74.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 3551153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $77.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 55.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AZN stock

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.53, while it was recorded at 73.76 for the last single week of trading, and 65.34 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +63.36. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 7.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.93. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $31,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 13.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

There are presently around $38,864 million, or 17.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 68,591,648, which is approximately -9.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 54,606,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.36 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -1.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 474 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 46,605,735 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 46,129,581 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 428,297,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,032,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,122,085 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,657,089 shares during the same period.