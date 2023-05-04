MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] Stock trading around $5.31 per share: What’s Next?

MiMedx Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MDXG] gained 39.37% or 1.5 points to close at $5.31 with a heavy trading volume of 3403194 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:21 AM that MDXG: 1Q:22 Financial Results.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

It opened the trading session at $4.475, the shares rose to $5.34 and dropped to $4.475, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDXG points out that the company has recorded 79.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -118.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 508.80K shares, MDXG reached to a volume of 3403194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDXG shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDXG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for MiMedx Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for MiMedx Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MDXG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MiMedx Group Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16.

Trading performance analysis for MDXG stock

MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.58. With this latest performance, MDXG shares gained by 58.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.32 for MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.32 and a Gross Margin at +81.13. MiMedx Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.27.

Return on Total Capital for MDXG is now -18.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.43. Additionally, MDXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG] managed to generate an average of -$34,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.MiMedx Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDXG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MiMedx Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MiMedx Group Inc. [MDXG]

There are presently around $351 million, or 63.70% of MDXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDXG stocks are: ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 23,415,584, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,781,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.32 million in MDXG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.36 million in MDXG stock with ownership of nearly 1.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MiMedx Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in MiMedx Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MDXG] by around 3,837,014 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 1,809,409 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 60,455,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,101,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDXG stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,720,001 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 280,053 shares during the same period.