Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] gain 9.22% so far this year. What now?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRSN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 46.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 64.52%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Mersana Therapeutics to Present at Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference.

A live webcast of this event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

Over the last 12 months, MRSN stock rose by 72.97%. The one-year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.33. The average equity rating for MRSN stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $587.26 million, with 101.09 million shares outstanding and 98.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, MRSN stock reached a trading volume of 15625079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRSN shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on MRSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

MRSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.52. With this latest performance, MRSN shares gained by 50.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.89 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.63, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 6.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $653 million, or 96.70% of MRSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRSN stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 9,011,437, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.23% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 8,663,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.45 million in MRSN stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $48.32 million in MRSN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRSN] by around 13,481,491 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,066,402 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 84,414,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,962,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRSN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,059,353 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 524,528 shares during the same period.